Brindisi to Host Next Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:
Congressman to Be Joined By Local Health Care Experts & Officials To Field Questions Regarding Global Pandemic
WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi and local health experts & officials
WHAT: Telephone town hall
WHEN: April 2 , 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
HOW: Constituents are encouraged to RSVP at Brindisi.House.gov/live to receive a call. Constituents can call 855-614-0159 to join at 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
Additionally, the call will be streamed with closed captioning for the hearing-impaired at Brindisi.house.gov/live.