From the office of Representative Antonio Delgado:

WASHINGTON, DC—This week, House of Representatives leadership unveiled the Heroes Act, the latest emergency legislation to respond to the coronavirus and ensure support for state and local governments who have taken on enormous debts while responding to this public health crisis. The legislation includes a number of provisions to support our nation’s response to the pandemic, including the funding formula in Representative Antonio Delgado (NY-19)’s bipartisan Direct Support for Communities Act, introduced with Republican Lee Zeldin (NY-01) and U.S. Senators for New York Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, which provides local governments with direct federal relief that can be used to pay for essential services and offset lost revenues and increased costs from the COVID-19 emergency.