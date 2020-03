From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman to Be Joined By Local Health Care Experts & Field Questions Regarding Global Pandemic

WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi and local health experts

WHAT: Telephone town hall

WHEN: March 19, 2020 at 5:30 p.m.

HOW: Constituents are encouraged to RSVP HERE to receive the call or dial-in at 5:30 p.m. to 855-614-0159

** Press please RSVP to Luke Jackson at luke.jackson@mail.house.gov **