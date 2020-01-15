Brindisi to Host Broome County Town Hall

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) will hold his January town hall on Tuesday, January 21st at 5:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Maine Endwell Middle School. This event is free and open to the public. Last year, Brindisi held a town hall in every county in the district. He plans to do so again in 2020.

Members of the media are invited to attend and encouraged to share the details with their readers, listeners, and viewers.

WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi

WHAT: Town Hall

WHERE: Maine Endwell Middle School, 1197, 1119 Farm to Market Rd, Endwell, NY 13760

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m.