Brindisi Supports Local Small Businesses and Manufacturers, Tours Golden Artist Colors

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Continuing Brindisi at Your Business Tour, Congressman Highlights Need for Additional Federal Aid to Small Businesses

Brindisi: Our Region is Home to Incredible Small Businesses; Congress Must Give Them the Support They Need

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today toured Golden Artist Colors (GOLDEN) in New Berlin as part of his Brindisi at Your Business series. Brindisi toured the paint manufacturing facility and spoke with employees and managers about ways to support Upstate manufacturers during New York State’s reopening.

Brindisi was also joined by representatives from AM&T, a Southern Tier not-for-profit that provides business and technical services to small to mid-sized manufacturers in the Southern Tier. The group discussed the importance of a coronavirus relief package that includes additional aid for small businesses and funding for state and local governments.

“Every corner of our community is feeling the impacts of COVID-19. I was grateful for the opportunity to hear from the hardworking men and women at GOLDEN today about their COVID-mitigation procedures and what they need to come back even better than before,” said Brindisi. “I’m working to boost manufacturers across this region so they can continue to create good-paying jobs in our communities and spur our local economy. I take the title of ‘representative’ very seriously, and I look forward to taking today’s ideas back to Congress.”

“We appreciate Congressman Brindisi coming to New Berlin today to visit our facility. In his time in Congress, Anthony has worked with both parties to create a good business climate for American made manufacturing products as well as an example of how we all need to work together. Golden Artist Colors, an employee owned company, makes a quality product right here in Central NY and we were honored to host Anthony and thank him for spending the day with us,” said Mark Golden, CEO and Co-Founder, Golden Artist Colors, Inc.

Brindisi has built a reputation as an advocate for Upstate manufacturers and continues to urge congressional leaders to negotiate a bipartisan economic stimulus package.