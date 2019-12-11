Brindisi statement on the USMCA Deal announcement

Following the Announcement of Historic Deal Congressman Applauds Bipartisanship and Urges Swift Passage of New Trade Deal

Congressman Anthony Brindisi applauded the bipartisan deal on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA). Congressional leaders announced a deal between organized labor, the Administration, and members of Congress on the historic trade agreement Tuesday morning.

Last week, Brindisi was one of six lawmakers who met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss USMCA.

“I worked hard, with members of both parties and this Administration, to get this deal to the finish line, and now it is time for Congress to vote on this trade deal. USMCA will hold Mexico and Canada accountable, help our family farms, and protect American jobs,” Brindisi said. “We need to make sure our workers, farmers, and small businesses have a fair shot at success. I will continue to work with anyone to find solutions that work for Upstate New York.”

Earlier this year, Brindisi joined the Business Council of New York, the New York Farm Bureau, and local businesses to urge Congress to pass a new trade deal.