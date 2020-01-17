Brindisi Statement on Senate Passage of Historic USMCA Trade Deal

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Following Senate passage of the historic United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“Today is a great day for American workers, small businesses, and our farmers. This took hard work and support from Republicans, Democrats, and the Administration to get this deal done. USMCA will hold Mexico and Canada accountable, help our family farms, and protect American jobs. I will continue to work with both parties and this Administration to get things done.”

Last year, Brindisi joined a bipartisan meeting at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss USMCA.

Also, Brindisi joined the Business Council of New York, the New York Farm Bureau, and local businesses to demand passage of this trade deal.

The deal heads to President Trump’s desk for signature.