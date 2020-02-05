Brindisi Statement on President Trump’s State of the Union Address

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:
Following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:
“We heard from the President tonight about his priorities to improve the State of our Union and now it’s time both sides drop the partisan politics and work to improve the lives of the American people. It was an honor to have President Trump sign my legislation last year to improve services for our Veterans, strengthen manufacturing in Upstate New York, and eliminate the harmful Health Insurance Tax that would have raised premiums on the middle class and older Americans. I look forward to building on that success and working with anyone, Democrat or Republican, to rebuild our infrastructure, lower prescription drug costs, and protect Medicare and Social Security.”
Last year, President Trump signed four pieces of Brindisi’s legislation into law.