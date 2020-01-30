Brindisi Statement on President Trump Signing Historic United States, Mexico, Canada Trade Agreement

From the office of Rep Anthony Brindisi:

Following President Donald Trump’s signing of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our dairy farmers, workers, and businesses I am excited to embark on this new era in trade relations between Mexico and Canada. With this agreement, America will be able to better hold our trading partners accountable, improve environmental protections and working conditions, and give our farmers and businesses a fair chance to compete. I worked hard with Democrats and Republicans, businesses and labor groups, and especially our farmers, to get this deal done. USMCA is a testament to what can get done when people work together to find middle ground and secure a fair-trade deal for all.”

Last year, Brindisi, a leader in the fight to deliver a trade deal that works for Upstate New York, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on USMCA. USMCA passed with broad bipartisan support and replaces NAFTA.

Last year, Brindisi joined the Business Council of New York, the New York Farm Bureau, and local businesses to call on Congress to pass a new trade deal. Brindisi also spoke on the House floor last year, urging adoption of USMCA and highlighting the benefits this agreement will have for dairy farmers.