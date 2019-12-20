Brindisi Statement on Passage of USMCA Trade Deal

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Following House passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA), Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“This trade deal will help our family farmers, small businesses, and workers. I worked hard, with Democrats, Republicans, and key members of the Administration to get this deal done. USMCA will make sure our dairy farmers have access to markets, hold Mexico and Canada accountable, and help keep good-paying jobs in our country.”

Earlier this month, Brindisi, a leader in the fight to deliver a trade deal that works for Upstate New York, joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

Shortly after the meeting, a new bipartisan deal was announced, and Brindisi called for swift passage of the agreement. USMCA has support from Democrats and Republicans and would replace NAFTA.

Earlier this year, Brindisi joined the Business Council of New York, the New York Farm Bureau, and local businesses to urge Congress to pass a new trade deal.

USMCA will significantly improve trade for Upstate farmers, businesses, and workers. Under the current trade deal, Canada has an unfair dairy price support system.

USMCA will put new restrictions in place and require Canada to end the most egregious level of price supports (Class 7). Additionally, USMCA provides a $277 million economic boost in U.S. dairy exports according to the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Also, USMCA locks in existing market access to Mexico – our biggest dairy export destination.

Local businesses, farmers, and advocacy groups praised Brindisi for his leadership on this important issue.

“As a New York dairy farmer I am excited to see the House moving forward on passage of USMCA,” said Homer farmer Mike McMahon. “With Mexico and Canada being our two largest dairy trading partners it is important to bring back the opportunity for America’s dairy farmers to sell their products across these borders which will definitely enhance profitability on our farms.”

“The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is grateful to Rep. Brindisi for his efforts to modernize and strengthen trade across North America and for his vote in favor of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” said Dennis Slater, president of AEM. “The agreement ensures continued duty-free access to our industry’s largest export markets, creates tens of thousands of new jobs, and adds $68 million to the U.S. economy. We applaud Rep. Brindisi for his work to ensure the continued growth and prosperity of our industry, the local communities we serve, and the 34,000 hard working men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry in New York.”

“This holiday season will be a bit brighter for America’s dairy farmers as today’s vote brings us one step closer to finalizing USMCA and securing a more certain future for the dairy industry,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF. “New York’s dairy industry appreciates the work that Congressman Brindisi has invested to ensure USMCA will provide expanded market opportunities and a more level playing field for dairy exports. Now we are counting on the Senate to act quickly and finalize USMCA in order to deliver its improvements to North American trade.”

“I want to thank Congressman Brindisi for his leadership and work to get a new trade deal done,” said Southern Tier dairy farmer Judi Whittaker. “The new USMCA pact will help dairy farmers like me by holding Canada accountable and ensuring we have access to Mexico’s dairy markets. Congressman Brindisi’s willingness to work with both parties to get this done show his independence and dedication to accomplishing things for Upstate farmers.”

“An agreement on the USMCA trade deal is welcomed news for farmers in Oneida County,” said Kevin Angell, Oneida County Farm Bureau president. “The free trade agreement maintains key market access that New York agriculture depends on, and it will expand opportunities on some agricultural products, including dairy. By getting more milk to market, it will boost milk prices which support family dairy farms like mine. Oneida County Farm Bureau appreciates Rep. Brindisi’s efforts to get a deal, and we look forward to having full Congressional support to get USMCA to the finish line.”

Brindisi, a longtime advocate for this trade deal, took to the House floor to celebrate its passage. His entire floor speech is below:

I thank the Chairman for yielding, and I thank him and the Trade Working Group for their tireless effort to get this deal done.

I rise in strong support of this legislation, and swift approval of the USMCA.

We need to make sure our workers, farmers, and small businesses have a fair shot at success.

That’s why I worked hard, with members of both parties and the Administration, to get this deal to the finish line.

There are many reasons to support this agreement, but I will use my brief time to highlight the impact this will have on Upstate New York dairy farmers.

I have heard from dairy farmers across my district about the need to get more milk to market, boost milk prices, and crack down on unfair Canadian price supports, which USMCA will do.

USMCA will help family farms that have been facing tough times, and I urge swift passage. Thank you, and I yield back.