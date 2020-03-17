Brindisi Statement on Life of Richard Hanna

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi released the following statement on the passing of Congressman Richard Hanna:

“I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor. The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community. He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart. Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed. Erica and I send our deepest condolences to Richard’s wife, Kim, their children, and the entire Hanna family during this difficult time.”