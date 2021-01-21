Brindisi Statement On Inauguration Day

From the office of Anthony Brindisi:

UTICA, New York – Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement regarding President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s inauguration:

“Today’s inauguration is a testament to our system of government. The peaceful transition of power is a hallmark of our Republic. We’re all Americans first and should celebrate a renewed faith in our democracy. With President Biden and Vice President Harris sworn in, our country can try to begin to heal. The events of January 6th loom large, but out of that darkness and violence we must reaffirm our commitment to decency and civility. I’m confident this administration will get right to work tackling the pandemic, rebuilding our economy and fighting for working families. The challenges are hard, but I know when we listen to one another and work together towards our common values, our nation can accomplish great things.”