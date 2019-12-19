Brindisi Statement on Impeachment Vote

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

After tonight’s vote, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“President Trump is my President too. I’ve always said I would work with him to get things done for American families. Recently, President Trump signed my first bill into law to extend key programs to our nation’s Veterans. Soon the President will sign my legislation to require the military to purchase American-made flatware, like the kind produced at Sherrill Manufacturing, and a first of its kind Fentanyl Sanctions Act to crack down on illicit fentanyl coming from China. I’ve worked with this administration to bring about a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada that will help our farmers and protect our workers. I will always vote my conscience, put our Country first, and support the rule of law. Today I am what I have always been, a person privileged to live in the greatest democracy in history. It is with profound sadness I cast my vote today; however, I voted not as Democrat or Republican but as an American who has been given this responsibility by the community I love. The Constitution, the rule of law, respect for justice and individual dignity have standards and therefore must be subject to accountability.”

Earlier this week, Brindisi outlined his stance in an op-ed published district wide.

This week, Brindisi successfully included his SPOONSS Act, critical funding for Rome Labs, and his Fentanyl Sanctions Act, in the end of year defense bill. Tomorrow, the House of Representatives will vote on the United-States-Canada-Mexico trade agreement (USMCA).

Brindisi worked with key members of the Administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, to push this bipartisan deal across the finish line.