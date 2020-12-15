Brindisi Statement on FDA Emergency Use Authorization and First Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution in New York State

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement after the FDA’s first emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and distribution efforts began in New York State:

“This is a historic day for New York, and a testament to the limitless potential of American innovation. Since the pandemic hit, our essential workers fought day and night to keep us out of harm’s way and keep our communities running. From health care workers to grocery store employees, farmers to first responders, they deserve our endless gratitude and respect. The rollout of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, and pending action on additional vaccine candidates, are important steps to ending this dark chapter in our nation’s history.

“While today is a day for hope and optimism, we must not forget that millions of Americans are sick with this virus, millions more are out of work, and our small businesses, schools, and communities are suffering. As states begin their vaccine rollout program, the need for robust state and local relief and targeted relief for families and businesses has never been more apparent. I will continue to work with both parties to pass legislation that will help streamline vaccine distribution, help our communities rebuild, and ensure we come back stronger than ever.

“As this and other potential vaccines are approved and distributed in the coming weeks and months, we must not lose focus or forget the work we did to get to this point. We must continue to listen to the experts, wear masks in public, avoid large gatherings, and get tested for COVID as needed. Following these basic public health measures will help protect our loved ones, neighbors, and essential workers so we can all celebrate the brighter days ahead.”