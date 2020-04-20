Brindisi Slams USDA Shortsighted Decision Not To Re-Open Dairy Margin Coverage Program Amid Milk Dumping During Coronavirus Pandemic

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Calls On Administration To Reconsider Decision To Keep Safety Net Closed

Brindisi: Now More Than Ever We Need To Protect Our Food Supply & Provide A Safety Net For Our Dairy Farmers

After reports that United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue declared he would not re-open the popular Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC)program, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“This decision by the Administration is shortsighted and dangerous to our food supply. Our dairy farmers are working tirelessly to keep our grocery stores shelves stocked and they need access to a safety net like the Dairy Margin Coverage program during these trying times. Democrats and Republicans agree: now more than ever we need to be doing everything we can to protect our food supply chain and our farmers.”

Earlier this month, Brindisi led a bipartisan letter with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik calling for swift and decisive action from the Administration to assist dairy farmers. Last year, Brindisi held DMC workshops for farmers across the district. Brindisi is a champion for dairy farmers in the region and a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.