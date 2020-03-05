Brindisi Praises $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Emergency Funding Deal

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Following Meeting With Vice President Pence At The White House, Congressman Praises Bipartisan Emergency Resources for State, County, and Local Governments to Address Coronavirus

Brindisi: This Is Above Politics & These Critical Resources Will Help Contain The Spread Of Disease

Following a meeting at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx, Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced his support for a critical $8.3 billion emergency response plan in Congress.

“Keeping Upstate New Yorkers safe and health is my top priority,” Brindisi said. “Yesterday, I met with Vice President Pence and lawmakers from both parties to discuss a clear and cohesive response to the coronavirus threat. This bipartisan legislation is a good start, but we need to continue to listen to the experts and health care professionals to do everything we can to contain the spread of this disease.”

Brindisi urged citizens to follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines on staying healthy. Additionally, Brindisi launched a one-stop-shop for information on his website at www.Brindisi.house.gov/coronavirus.

“We need to work together as Americans to respond to this crisis,” Brindisi said. “Our country is home to the finest medical professionals in the world and together, with collaboration with the Administration and across federal, state, county, and local governments, we can hope to contain the spread.”

The legislation includes a $2.2 billion investment in the CDC. This investment includes nearly $1 billion for state and local preparedness grants and $300 million for global health security. Also, the bill includes $20 million for the Small Business Administration to help small businesses deal with the outbreak. Additional information on the package can be found HERE.