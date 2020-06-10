Brindisi Only Member of NY Delegation Honored by U.S. Chamber of Commerce With Two National Awards For Bipartisan Leadership in Congress & Championing Small Business

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Receives Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award & Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship

Brindisi Is One Of Only 5 Members of Congress To Receive Both Prestigious Awards

Brindisi: I’ll Continue to Work With Anyone, Regardless of Party, to Get Results for Upstate New Yorkers

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was honored by the United States Chamber of Commerce for his leadership and bipartisanship. Brindisi received the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award and the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship for his work during the 116th Congress. Brindisi is the only member of the New York delegation and one of only five members of Congress to receive both distinctions.

The Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award recognizes members on both sides of the aisle who have demonstrated the leadership critical to advancing policies that support America’s free enterprise system. The Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship recognizes members of Congress whose actions have demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle in support of common objectives.

“It is the greatest honor of my life to serve the people of Upstate New York in Congress, and I will continue to work with Democrats and Republicans to do what is best for our district,” said Brindisi. “We are living in unprecedented and divisive times, but that makes it all the more important that we work together to achieve our common goals. I will always put Upstate New Yorkers first.”

“Now more than ever, our nation needs elected leaders with the courage to pursue common ground and bold, bipartisan solutions to America’s greatest challenges,” said U.S. Chamber President Suzanne Clark. “These awards honor the deserving members of Congress that are forging common-sense sense solutions, working across the aisle, to enact lasting and meaningful reforms. In the days ahead, Congress must work together and support our nation’s free enterprise principles that will help bring our economy back to strength and put our people back to work.”

Brindisi has built a reputation as a bipartisan, results-oriented leader in Congress. President Trump has signed four Brindisi provisions into law. Six Brindisi bills have passed the House on a bipartisan basis.

Local chambers also praised Brindisi’s bipartisanship and advocacy for small businesses.

“It’s no surprise that Congressman Brindisi is receiving these two prestigious awards from the US Chamber of Commerce. Commerce Chenango (Chenango County, NY) has considered the Congressman a partner and advocate for not only our county chamber, but for all of the businesses and organizations that we represent,” said Commerce Chenango President & CEO, Kerri Green. “His advocacy and support has been especially critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he fought for funding made available through the SBA for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Payroll Protection Program (PPP), and more recently to help expand the PPP program, which may mean the survival of many of our small businesses and non-profits. Commerce Chenango is proud of Congressman Brindisi for receiving these awards, and feel he understands what rural, upstate New York businesses need. From small business to large business, agriculture, and manufacturing – he is partner for all of us.”



“Congratulations Congressman Brindisi,” said Cortland County Chamber of Commerce President Bob Haight. “I’m not surprised he’s receiving the awards because I’ve seen him tirelessly work for our business community. Thanks Congressman Brindisi for having our backs and for the constant flow of valuable information from Congress.”