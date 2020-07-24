Brindisi Only Member of New York Congressional Delegation to Receive Prestigious “Breakthrough Champion” Award from Better Medicare Alliance

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Award Recognizes Brindisi’s Bipartisan Work to Lower Prescription Drug Costs, Stop Health Insurance Tax, and Support Older Americans

Brindisi: We’ve Made Great Progress, and I Will Keep Fighting for Upstate Seniors

Congressman Anthony Brindisi was the only member of the New York Congressional Delegation to be named a 2020 Medicare Advantage Breakthrough Champion by the Better Medicare Alliance, a leading national Medicare Advantage advocacy group. Brindisi, a tireless advocate for older Americans, has successfully worked to expand access to health care and lower prescription drug costs for Upstate New Yorkers since coming to Congress.

This is the first time the Medicare Advantage Breakthrough Champion Award was given. In addition to Brindisi, the Better Medicare Alliance honored three Members of Congress who stood out in their bipartisan efforts to strengthen Medicare Advantage coverage for seniors.

“Medicare and Social Security are not entitlements, they are benefits earned after a lifetime of hard work. I am determined to strengthen those programs so they are available for generations to come,” said Brindisi. “We’ve made a lot of progress, from passing our law to repeal the Health Insurance Tax to passing historic legislation to hold Big Pharma accountable and lower prescription drug costs. I am ready to double down on our efforts to fix our broken health care system and support Upstate New Yorkers on Medicare.”

“Anthony Brindisi has been a leader for seniors, working with Democrats and Republicans to protect the Medicare and Medicare Advantage coverage they depend on. He led the successful charge to repeal the Health Insurance Tax, saving beneficiaries from higher health care costs. We are proud to name him a 2020 Medicare Advantage Breakthrough Champion,”said former Congresswoman Allyson Y. Schwartz, President and CEO of the Better Medicare Alliance.

In New York’s 22nd District, there are more than 66,000 seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicare Advantage. Brindisi’s bipartisan Jobs and Premium Protection Act permanently repealed the harmful Health Insurance Tax, lowering health care costs for thousands of Upstate New Yorkers enrolled in Medicare Advantage. President Trump signed the bill into law in 2019.

In addition to his efforts to repeal the Health Insurance Tax, Brindisi worked to pass the historic Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act through the House to expand access to Medicare and lower out-of-pocket costs for patients. Most recently, Brindisi introduced the bipartisan Senior Security Promise to outline legislative priorities for older Americans and defend Medicare and Social Security from unnecessary budget cuts.