Brindisi Meets with Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers and Vice President Pence at White House to Discuss Coronavirus Response

Vice President Mike Pence meets with members of the Problem Solvers Caucus Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the White House Situation Room. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the White House to discuss the country’s response to the growing threat of the coronavirus.

Brindisi, joined by a small group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers, met with top White House officials, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ambassador Deborah Birx. Brindisi brought the concerns of Upstate New York directly to the Administration.

“We need to put politics aside and work together as a country to respond to this global crisis,” Brindisi said. “I want to thank Vice President Pence for listening to lawmakers from both parties about the importance of the response to this outbreak. Having a thoughtful, serious, and thorough plan will be key to keeping our country safe, informed, and healthy. I am ready to work with anyone in Congress to get the Centers for Disease Control, researchers, local, county, and state governments the resources they need to respond.”

This week, Congress is considering a supplemental aid package to respond to the coronavirus.

Earlier this year, Brindisi called for the Administration to appoint an emergency response coordinator to handle the growing coronavirus threat.

The coronavirus outbreak began in China in January 2020 and 6 people have died in the United States from the virus.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a global health emergency on January 30, 2020. U.S. Health and Human Services announced a public health emergency the following day on January 31, 2020. New York State confirmed its second case of coronavirus this morning.

For a one-stop-shop of additional information, people are encouraged to visit www.cdc.gov.