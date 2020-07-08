Brindisi Listens to Constituents, Hosts Virtual Town Hall

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Amid Coronavirus Pandemic and New York State Re-Opening, Congressman Fields Questions and Discusses Upstate Priorities

Brindisi: I will continue to advocate for Upstate New Yorkers and work with both parties to get things done

Congressman Anthony Brindisi Tuesday hosted a virtual town hall where he answered questions from constituents of New York’s 22nd Congressional District about the ongoing coronavirus, infrastructure, and expanding options for affordable health care. Brindisi was joined on the call by Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, a representative from the Internal Revenue Service and Stacey Duncan, Executive Director of the Broome County IDA.

Brindisi hosted 9 virtual town halls during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in New York State and speaks with constituents daily about issues affecting their communities.

“Especially during this time of national uncertainty, it is important for our elected officials to be accessible, accountable, and transparent,” said Brindisi. “As our region continues to move forward with the reopening and rebuilding process, I will do my part to make sure we get the best end of the deal. Coronavirus forced us to press pause on many aspects of our normal lives, but my work for our district never stops. My office is always a resource to you.”

Brindisi encouraged constituents to contact his office if they are having issues with a federal agency or need assistance accessing any pandemic relief resources. Following news reports of people throwing away their stimulus payments on IRS issued debit cards, Brindisi demanded action and helped countless constituents retrieve their money.

To listen to an audio recording of the town hall, click HERE.