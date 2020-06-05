Brindisi & Katko Lead Bipartisan Delegation Requesting Full Federal Reimbursement for New York State COVID-19 Response

From the office of Congressmen Anthony Brindisi:

Congressmen Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) and John Katko (R, NY-24) today led members of New York’s Congressional Delegation in urging the President to approve a 100% federal cost share for assistance provided under the Major Disaster Declaration issued for New York State on March 20, 2020. Increasing the federal cost share for COVID-19 response efforts would help sustain critical public health initiatives in Central New York and across the state, while also mitigating the crippling budgetary shortfalls that currently threaten the ability of our state and local governments to maintain essential services for Central New York families.

In March, Brindisi and Katko led New York’s Congressional Delegation in successfully urging the Administration to approve a Major Disaster Declaration for New York State in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Financial assistance provided under this declaration has played a critical role in bolstering New York’s public health response, supporting the administration of emergency medical care and increasing the availability of personal protective equipment for first responders. Unfortunately, the current 75% federal cost share for assistance threatens to impose devastating expenses on our state and local governments, which are already facing dire budgetary conditions as a result of the pandemic. With this in mind, Brindisi Katko, and members of New York’s Congressional Delegation are urging President Trump to authorize a 100% federal cost share for ongoing COVID-19 response efforts in New York State.

In a letter to President Trump, the members stated, “For New York’s families, businesses, and local governments, COVID-19 has touched virtually all aspects of daily life and had a devastating impact on the state’s economy. Disruptions in business activity and routine government services have had severe consequences for thousands of families, creating significant financial hardships and leaving many in need of assistance. Our state and local governments continue working to effectively respond to this pandemic, however, crippling shortfalls in revenue threaten their ability to maintain essential services for our constituents in the months ahead.” They continued, “Given the unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unavoidable damage that this crisis has inflicted on the financial security of our state, we respectfully request a 100% federal cost share for assistance provided under the Major Disaster Declaration issued for New York on March 20, 2020.”

Brindisi and Katko were joined by 18 other members of the New York delegation.

The full text of the request can be found below:

Dear President Trump,

As New York State continues responding to the devastating impacts of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, we write to respectfully request a 100% federal cost share for assistance provided under the Major Disaster Declaration issued for New York on March 20, 2020. Our state has been the epicenter of this public health crisis, and it is critical that the Federal Government signal strong support for ongoing emergency response efforts, as well as the significant recovery efforts that lie ahead.

Since the beginning of this pandemic, more than 165,000 New Yorkers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 23,722 individuals have lost their lives to the disease. The human toll of this crisis is staggering, impacting families and communities across New York and placing unprecedented strains on our healthcare system. As our hospitals, nursing homes, and first responders continue working to save lives, COVID-19 presents a sustained threat to the availability of scarce resources and the wellbeing of those on the frontlines of the public health response.

For New York’s families, businesses, and local governments, COVID-19 has touched virtually all aspects of daily life and had a devastating impact on the state’s economy. Disruptions in business activity and routine government services have had severe consequences for thousands of families, creating significant financial hardships and leaving many in need of assistance. Our state and local governments continue working to effectively respond to this pandemic, however, crippling shortfalls in revenue threaten their ability to maintain essential services for our constituents in the months ahead.

Federal support has been critical in addressing the dire challenges facing our state, and we applaud your decision on March 20, 2020 to approve a Major Disaster Declaration for New York in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 19, 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) has obligated more than $1.1 billion in federal support to New York, and the Federal Government has helped to facilitate the delivery of medical supplies and the establishment of alternative care facilities for hospital patients. These efforts have played a vital role in addressing the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on New York, however, our state will need additional federal support to maintain a strong response and facilitate a full recovery from this crisis.

Given the unprecedented scope of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unavoidable damage that this crisis has inflicted on the financial security of our state, we respectfully request a 100% federal cost share for assistance provided under the Major Disaster Declaration issued for New York on March 20, 2020. This support is essential to addressing the sustained threat that COVID-19 poses to our state, as well as mitigating the potential long-term impact this crisis could have on the lives our constituents.

Thank you for your time and consideration of this request. We look forward to working together on behalf of New York’s communities.