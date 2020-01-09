Brindisi Issues Statement on President’s Iran Announcement

From the Office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Following President Donald Trump’s statement on Iran today, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“Keeping America safe and secure is my top priority. I agree with President Trump that America needs to work with its allies to make sure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon and ends their hostile proxy attacks on American troops and our allies. The decision to de-escalate in the wake of the Iranian counterstrike and the killing of a bad man, responsible for the deaths of many Americans, Qasem Soleimani, is admirable and will save many lives. I also agree with the President that America can continue to lead by showing restraint and executing diplomacy with a worldwide coalition.

Moving forward, Congress and the American people deserve answers. America is home to the greatest military the world has ever seen and the responsibility that comes with that strength is immense.

Further military action and diplomatic activities need to be strategic, diligent, and with clear goals that ensure the safety and security of the American people.

No one wants war. But any attack on America or its allies, escalation, or threats against the homeland need to be taken seriously.

I look forward to hearing from the Administration about their plan moving forward and believe Congress must execute its Constitutional duty to ask the tough questions and demand answers on behalf of the American people.”