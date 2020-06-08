Brindisi Hosts Virtual Art Show and Reveals NY-22 Winner Of Congressional Art Competition

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted a virtual art show featuring young artists from across New York’s 22nd district. Brindisi announced Emma Dooley, of Little Falls, as the winner of Brindisi’s Congressional Art Competition and recognized several local artists for their submissions.

The Congressional Art Competition, launched in April, collects submissions from young artists around the country. The winner from each district is invited to Washington and their art is displayed in the halls of the Capitol. The winner was selected by a panel of expert judges from the art community in Upstate New York.

“All of the submissions we received highlight the immense talent and creativity of the young people in our district,” Brindisi said. “The judges agreed that Emma’s piece shows passion and an artist’s eye that will serve her well in the future. It will be an honor to bring this piece to the hallowed halls of Congress for lawmakers and visitors to see.”

“The range and depth of these artists’ responses to current events and classic prompts is inspiring evidence of the deep resources of creativity that New York-22 has in its youth population, which was very inspiring,” said Kristina Boylan, a SUNY Poly professor and judge for the competition. “Congratulations to the winners and much appreciation to all the artists who contributed their work.”

Additionally, Brindisi announced 2nd and 3rd place winners as well as honorable mentions.

2nd place: Annabel Davis from Cazenovia

3rd place: Kayla Schara from New Hartford

Honorable mention: Michael Petrik from Chenango Forks

Honorable mention: Leah Tracy from Whitesboro

The winning piece is attached and a gallery of the honorees’ artwork can be found HERE.