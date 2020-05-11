Brindisi Honors Graduating Class of 2020 By Launching Virtual Commencement Address for 2020 Graduates

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:
Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Distance Learning, and Canceled Graduation Ceremonies, Congressman Offers Words of Encouragement to Upstate NY Graduates
Brindisi: No Matter What the Future Holds, I am Confident That Our Graduates Will Achieve Great Things
Congressman Anthony Brindisi today delivered a digital commencement address to the graduating class of 2020. Brindisi offered words of encouragement to graduates across New York’s 22nd Congressional District.
Brindisi, a Utica native, attended Mohawk Valley Community College before graduating from Siena College and Albany Law School.
“When I graduated college, I had no idea that I would be where I am today, but I knew that I wanted to work hard, try to do the right thing, and help people. Those principles have guided me throughout my life,” said Brindisi. “We’re living a moment in history we never imagined, but if our graduates hold on to their guiding principles, there is no limit to what they can accomplish.”
Brindisi, a former school board member and husband to a community college professor, is a fierce advocate for education across New York’s 22nd Congressional district. Last month, Brindisi announced more than $42 million dollars in coronavirus aid for area colleges and universities.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, students and teachers across the country have transitioned to distance learning, graduation ceremonies have been postponed or canceled, and local leaders have been forced to cut school budgets due to lack of local funding.
Brindisi recently led a group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers from NY-22 to demand Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell include state and local funding in the next coronavirus relief package.