Brindisi Honors Graduating Class of 2020 By Launching Virtual Commencement Address for 2020 Graduates

May 7th, 2020:

"This week in commenting about the future of education in New York , Governor Cuomo seemed to suggest that he's working with the Gates foundation to replace physical classrooms across New York with remote learning. Let us not forget these are the very same people who were behind the disastrous common core initiative.Immediately after these comments were made, local parents and teachers alike have been reaching out to my office, all opposed to this idea, and all with valid concerns.I’m glad the Governor’s office has already started to backtrack on his comments, but I’m here today to assure the parents and teachers I represent in the 52nd Senate District that no matter how many times his opinions or strategies change on this, I’ve got your back.Our community is fortunate to have some of the most dedicated and passionate educators you can find. There is simply no substitute for the in-person learning our students experience in the classroom.Our students learn so much more at school than the contents of their textbooks. In their most formative years, they learn real life skills, teamwork, and the kind of socialization you just can't find sitting at a computer screen.Our teachers provide so much more than quizzes, lectures and homework. They're mentors, counselors and friends to our community's most treasured citizens, and nothing can replace the one-on-one bonds and relationships our teachers build with students through in-person instruction in the classroom.Let's not forget our many students with special needs and disabilities, who simply can't get the educational support and services they need through remote learning.Let’s not forget the social workers and counselors each school provides, or the daily nutrition our students receive from breakfast and lunch programs. For some students, it's some of the only nutrition they get.Make no mistake, technology will always have a place in our children’s education, and we must take advantage of it however we can to make sure our children have more tools to help them succeed in the school and in life.But the remote learning systems we've used during this crisis were always meant to be temporary. They were a crutch to help get us through these difficult times. When a wound is healed, you don't keep the band-aid on and make it permanent.We all agree that we have to reopen and move forward in a smart and thoughtful manner given the realities of this global pandemic, but we must remember what we’ve been fighting to save, and part of that is our children’s future and successful development, both intellectually and socially.As long as I serve as Senator, I'll always fight to make sure our students will be able to learn and thrive in the classroom once again and that our dedicated teachers are there to provide them the education and support they need and deserve."