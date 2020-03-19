Brindisi Hails Senate Passage of Families First Coronavirus Response Act

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Praises Senate for Heading His Call To Deliver Critical Resources To Counties

Brindisi: This Will Deliver Critical Resources To Our Counties & I Am Fighting To Protect Workers, Families, Businesses, & Our Health Care Professionals During This Crisis

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement upon Senate passage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act:

“This legislation was supported by Democrats and Republicans in the House and with Senate passage now heads to the President’s desk. I am glad the Senate heard my call for bipartisan action. With the President’s signature, emergency leave and free testing will become available and Upstate New York counties will receive critical resources. We are not done responding to this emerging pandemic. But I am fighting hard to protect workers, families, businesses, and our health care professionals during this crisis. I am working hard with Democrats and Republicans on a new stimulus bill to get more resources to our communities.”

Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that includes free testing for coronavirus, more than $1 billion in food assistance for people impacted by coronavirus, the establishment of an emergency paid leave program to replace a significant share of lost wages for workers who take leave to avoid spreading the virus.

Monday, Brindisi and Congressman John Katko called on the Senate to pass the House’s bill and get resources to New York.

In addition, the legislation includes billions in funding Brindisi and Senator Chuck Schumer negotiated to boost funding for local counties to combat the coronavirus. It is estimated that New York will receive more than $6 billion for to deal with the coronavirus. New York’s 22nd district will receive:

Cortland County: $1.9 million

Chenango County: $1.9 million

Broome County: $7.6 million

Oneida County: $11 million

Herkimer County: $2.6 million

Oswego County: $4.9 million

Tioga County: $1.6 million

Madison County: $2.2 million

Brindisi will host a coronavirus teletown hall tomorrow. To RSVP to that call, click HERE.