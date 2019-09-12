From Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi Fights for Rural Housing, Permanently Establishes Affordable Housing Program for Agriculture Workers and Rural Communities

As Part of his Rural Agenda, Congressman Protects Affordable Housing in Rural America

As Many Rural Communities Struggle with Affordable Housing, Brindisi Backs Law to Protect Affordable Options

Brindisi: We Need to Protect Our Rural Communities that Means Keeping Housing Affordable

Today, Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) supported legislation to maintain and protect affordable housing across rural communities.

Brindisi supported the Strategy and Investment in Rural Housing Preservation Act of 2019.

This legislation permanently establishes the USDA Multifamily Housing Preservation and Revitalization Program to help maintain affordable housing stock in rural areas.

“I hear from working families and members of the agriculture community that housing options across rural New York are unaffordable,” Brindisi said.

“Washington needs to do a better job working for rural communities, and this bill will help our ag workers and hardworking families access affordable housing in the communities where they work.”

The legislation authorizes $200 million per year for five years to run the program.

This bill also authorizes $50 million for improved department technology to process loans and manage properties. The bill would: