Brindisi Demands Washington Put Politics Aside and Workers, Small Businesses, and Families First in Coronavirus Response

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

With More Than 20,000 Cases in NY and Climbing, Congressman Calls on Both Sides To Stop Fighting For Partisan Priorities & Start Fighting Against Pandemic & Economic Downturn

Brindisi to Washington Politicians: Stop The Political Games & Get This Done

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) demanded Washington politicians put aside partisan politics and pass a new coronavirus economic relief package. Brindisi, a known problem solver and champion of bipartisanship, called on leaders of both parties to stop trying to fill the crucial relief legislation with partisan gifts.

“This pandemic is a global crisis. Now is the time to cut the politics, work together, and deliver strong public health supplies and economic relief for all Americans,” said Brindisi. “There is too much at stake for Washington politicians to look for partisan goodie bags. Stop the bickering. Stop the games. Put the political wishlists away and deliver relief for our families, workers, and health care professionals.”

Brindisi has called for increased resources to New York State as it becomes the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States. Additionally, Brindisi has worked with his Republican colleagues, Reps. Katko and Stefanik, to advocate for bipartisan solutions.

Additionally, Brindisi would like to see a package that: