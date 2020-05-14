Brindisi delivers thank you notes for local hero’s

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Brindisi today delivered virtual thank you notes to frontline workers across New York’s 22nd Congressional District. Brindisi launched his “Thank You Notes for Local Heroes’ program earlier this year as a way for Upstate New Yorkers to show their appreciation for local essential workers.

Brindisi’s office received more than 200 cards, notes, messages, and drawings from local community members. The notes, many featuring homemade drawings and praise from area kids and seniors, expressed gratitude for the workers keeping Upstate safe

“The outpouring of support we received for our essential workers is inspiring. These notes were just one small way to say thank you to our neighbors on the front lines of this fight,” said Brindisi. “From health care professionals and grocery store employees to sanitation workers and farmers, the essential workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus are helping keep us safe and healthy, and I’ll keep working to get them the resources and support they need to get through this.”

Some of the thank you notes can be viewed and downloaded HERE. Brindisi’s office will continue to accept homemade, virtual thank you cards. Upstate New Yorkers can submit their notes at the Google Form HERE or by visiting Brindisi’s webpage at https://brindisi.house.gov/thankyounotes.