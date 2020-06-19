Brindisi Congressional Offices Continue To Serve, Join Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier in Phase 3 Reopening

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced his staff will continue to serve Upstate New York and will be following state and local guidelines for Phase 3 re-opening. Brindisi’s offices have been open remotely throughout the coronavirus pandemic and are offering appointment only visits to their physical locations.

Constituents are encouraged to call Brindisi’s office to resolve any issue with federal agencies via phone or teleconference. If that is not an option, the Congressman’s offices will be open for scheduled appointments.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, my team and I never stopped serving you,” Brindisi said. “We’ve worked hard to cut through red-tape, fight back against the bureaucracy, and delivered critical relief and assistance for New York’s 22nd district. If you or your loved ones are having trouble with a federal agency, Social Security, the VA or more, please contact my office.”

Brindisi’s offices are located in Binghamton and Utica. For assistance, call 607-242-0200 or 315-732-0713. Brindisi has also launched a series of Virtual Mobile Office Hours to continue helping constituents navigate federal agencies. NY-22 residents can sign up for an appointment online or call either the Utica or Binghamton office for help.