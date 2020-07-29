Brindisi Champions Upstate & Southern Tier Veterans, House Passes Brindisi-Backed Legislation Keeping Bainbridge VA Clinic Open for Second Consecutive Year

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi Adds Language to Military Construction, VA Budget Requiring VA to Complete Market Assessments Before Moving Upstate Clinic

Brindisi: Every Veteran Must Have Access to the Benefits They Earned

Congressman Anthony Brindisi secured language in the House Fiscal Year 2021 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs funding legislation to protect the VA Clinic in Bainbridge, NY from closure. That legislation passed the House of Representatives today. Brindisi, a staunch advocate for rural Veterans, inserted legislative language requiring the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to conduct a market area assessment and submit it to the Committee on Appropriations before funds can be used to close the Bainbridge clinic.

“Our Veterans valiantly served our country, and now it’s our turn to serve them,” said Brindisi. “I’m determined to make sure every Upstate and Southern Tier Veteran – no matter how large or small their community is – has access to affordable health care in their area. We’ve been able to buy the Bainbridge clinic some time, but a more permanent solution is needed for our Chenango area Veterans. I am always ready to fight for what’s best for our Veterans, and I will do everything I can to keep this clinic open.”

More than 3,600 Veterans reside in Chenango County and any closure of the Bainbridge facility would result in a disruption in care for many of these Veterans.

Brindisi, no stranger to taking on the Washington bureaucracy, secured similar language in the FY2020 budget, and vowed to continue his fight for the Bainbridge clinic for as long as it takes.

“The Washington bureaucracy doesn’t know what it’s like to live in our more rural communities, and we need to expand access to health care, not take it away. I will keep working to find solutions for Upstate Veterans,” said Brindisi.

Brindisi sits on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee. President Trump has signed two Brindisi bills into law to support Veterans.