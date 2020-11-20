Brindisi Campaign Statement On The Ongoing Ballot Count In NY-22

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

UTICA, New York – Brindisi for Congress issued the following statement regarding the ongoing ballot count in NY-22:

“NY-22’s election officials have been working day and night to count each and every vote, which is both hard and time consuming work. We owe these folks a debt of gratitude, and we thank them. As today’s numbers show, Congressman Brindisi continues to gain meaningful ground. With a margin this close, New York voters deserve to have their voices heard. Once every legal ballot is counted and certified, the people will decide who goes to Congress. The stakes are too high and the margin too close to rush to judgement.”- Luke Jackson, Brindisi for Congress spokesman.

