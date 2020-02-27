Brindisi Calls for Coronavirus Response Coordinator and Additional Resources to Address Growing Emergency

From Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Urges Administration to Work with Democrats and Republicans to Address Public Health and Safety Concerns

Brindisi: Keeping Americans Safe Is My Top Priority

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement in response to the growing threat of coronavirus:

“Keeping Americans safe is my top priority. The emerging global threat of the coronavirus requires a thoughtful, comprehensive, and bipartisan response. Public safety needs to be above politics. I am calling on the Administration to appoint a coronavirus response coordinator, in addition to emergency funding, to ensure communication and collaboration across government and international agencies. America is home to the greatest researchers and scientists in the world. By working together, our country can lead the response to this global threat. This is a global issue and it will take coordination across governments to keep Americans safe at home and abroad.”

The coronavirus outbreak began in China in January 2020, and has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 people.

The World Health Organization declared the virus a global health emergency on January 30, 2020. U.S. Health and Human Services announced a public health emergency the following day on January 31, 2020. The first American servicemember was diagnosed with coronavirus this week