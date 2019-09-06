Brindisi Bookworms program visits Chenango County

From US Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) visited the Chenango County Historical Society to deliver books from the Library of Congress.

As part of his Brindisi Bookworms program, Brindisi supplied the community with surplus books from the nation’s preeminent library.

“Our community has so much history and the people at the Chenango County Historical Society do a great job preserving it,” Brindisi said.

“Reading and encouraging literacy is an important way to ensure the next generation continues to be lifelong learners. It was an honor to bring these books to Chenango County today.”

Brindisi Bookworms launched in March and has brought more books to library shelves across New York’s 22nd. Brindisi Bookworms takes advantage of the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program which allows members of Congress to donate the Library’s extra books to schools, libraries, community centers, and other qualifying organizations.

Organizations interested in participating in Brindisi Bookworms and receiving books from the Library of Congress Surplus Book Program should email brindisi.scheduling@mail.house.gov.