Brindisi Backs Five Bills to Curb Opioid Epidemic, Expand Treatment, Hold Bad Actors & Illegal Traffickers Accountable

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi this week helped pass five bipartisan bills to address the opioid epidemic. The bills will improve oversight on opioid distribution, expand local resources for those with substance use disorders, combat illegal fentanyl trafficking, and more.

“Too many Upstate families have felt the heartache and suffering caused by opioid abuse, and we must do everything we can to help the victims of opioid addiction and their families,” Brindisi said. “I was proud to help pass these bipartisan bills that take important, strategic steps to fight back against the opioid epidemic and illegal drug trafficking. Protecting our public health and helping those with substance use disorders should not be partisan issues, and I will continue working with members of both parties to make progress on this issue and help American families.”

The Brindisi-backed bills passed include:

­State Opioid Response Grant Authorization Act of 2020 Requires the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct a grant program to address substance use disorders, including opioid and stimulant use disorders, in states.

Easy MAT for Opioid Addiction Act Limits to a three-day supply the amount of narcotic drugs that can be dispensed to one person for one person’s use at one time for maintenance treatment of cancer, detoxification, or both.

DEBAR Act of 2020 Authorizes the Attorney General to prohibit any person from being registered to manufacture, distribute, or dispense a controlled substance if the person has had a previous registration suspended or revoked.

Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2019 Terminates “registrant” status under the Controlled Substances Act if the registrant dies, discontinues business, or surrenders the registration. This will limit the transfer of registrations to manufacture, distribute, or dispense controlled substances.

FENTANYL Results Act Directs the State Department to establish programs to work with foreign countries to combat international fentanyl trafficking. The measure would allocate federal funds to help countries with major synthetic drug operations improve their forensics detection capabilities and expand educational resources to reduce demand for illegal narcotics and other drugs.



Brindisi, a leading voice in the fight against the opioid epidemic, was recently awarded the Voice for Non-Opioid Choices award by Voices for Non-Opioid Choices, a national advocacy group dedicated to preventing opioid addiction. Earlier this year, Brindisi introduced bipartisan legislation with Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) to classify drug traffickers as terrorists. In 2019, Brindisi and Republican Congressman Ted Budd (NC-13) introduced a bipartisan resolution officially recognizing addiction as a treatable disease. Additionally, in 2019, Brindisi led a bipartisan group of lawmakers to pass the first-of-its-kind fentanyl sanctions legislation against China. President Trump signed Brindisi’s Fentanyl Sanctions Act which cracks down on foreign countries like China for their role in fentanyl trafficking.