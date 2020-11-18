Brindisi Backs Bill Providing Free Entry To National Parks & Public Lands To Disabled Veterans For Life

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi, a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, passed the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act. The Brindisi-backed legislation makes all Veterans with service-connected disabilities eligible for a free, lifetime entry to United States national parks and other federal lands.

“Recreation and time outdoors are important parts of our mental and physical health, and that is especially true for our Veterans and servicemembers with service-connected injuries,” said Brindisi. “Our Veterans served our nation and disabled Veterans deserve free access to the public lands they fought to protect. That’s why I helped pass the bipartisan Wounded Veterans Recreation Act through the House. This bipartisan legislation will ensure any Veteran with a service-connected disability can access national parks and federal lands free of charge.”

The 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act created the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass program, but the law did not specify that Veterans with service-connected disabilities qualify for a free pass. This legislation amends the law to provide a lifetime National Recreational Pass for any veteran with a service-connected disability.

Brindisi passed six bills, five supporting Veterans and servicemembers, that were signed into law by President Trump. Last month, President Trump signed two Brindisi bills improving services at the VA. Last year, President Trump signed Brindisi’s Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2019 and Brindisi’s Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act. Brindisi’s Support Procurement of our Nation’s Stainless Steel (SPOONSS) Act was signed into law as part of the 2019 National Defense Authorization Act.