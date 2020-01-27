Brindisi Announces Valentines for Veterans Program

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) announced his Valentines for Veterans program, encouraging families in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to show appreciation for veterans with homemade Valentine’s Day cards.

“Our veterans gave everything to protect our country, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Brindisi. “Honoring them this Valentine’s Day is just one small way for us to say thank you and let them know we will always remember their sacrifices.”

The deadline to send in cards is Wednesday, February 12. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to Congressman Brindisi’s district offices listed below:

Utica Office

430 Court Street, Suite 102

Utica, New York 13502

Binghamton Office

49 Court Street, Suite 210

Binghamton, New York 13901