Brindisi Announces Thank You Notes to Local Heroes Program

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman to Honor Essential Workers During Coronavirus Pandemic

Brindisi: I’ll keep fighting to get our frontline workers the support they deserve

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) announced Thank You Notes to Local Heroes, encouraging families in New York’s 22nd Congressional District to show appreciation for essential workers with homemade cards, notes, and drawings.

“From health care professionals and grocery store employees to sanitation workers and farmers, the essential workers on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus are helping keep us safe and healthy, and we owe them our utmost respect and gratitude,” said Brindisi. “This is just one small way for us to say thank you and let them know we will always remember their sacrifices.”

Congressman Brindisi’s office will accept Thank You notes on a rolling basis. Constituents can submit their Thank You notes through the Google Form HERE or visit Brindisi’s webpage at Brindisi.House.gov/thankyounotes to learn more.