Brindisi Announces Six-Figure Economic Recovery Assistance Grants for Upstate NY

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi: These Funds Will Help Bolster Our Region’s COVID-19 Response; I’ll Keep Fighting for More Aid

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $800,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grants for New York’s 22nd District. Brindisi secured the funds through the bipartisan CARES Act and the grants come from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The funds will be used to update local economic development plans, strengthen community assistance programs, and help the district respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Communities across Upstate New York are feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and these grants will help give our district the tools we need to build back stronger and more resiliently,” said Brindisi. “I’m working with members of both parties and advocating for relief for our local governments so we can get back on our feet.”

The division of the funds is below:

Mohawk Valley Economic Development District: $400,000

Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board: $400,000

Local advocates praised Brindisi’s bipartisan work.

“Thanks to Congressman Anthony Brindisi for supporting the Regional Board and EDA’s investment in the Southern Tier,” said Jen Gregory, Executive Director of the Southern Tier East Regional Planning Development Board – ST8. “Over the next two years, this funding will allow local planning and economic development teams to collaborate in addressing broadband improvements, promote Opportunity Zone development & align resiliency efforts across the 8-county region.”

“Through the implementation of the CARES Act Coronavirus Economic Recovery and Planning Assistance Program, MVEDD will work with local governments on their coronavirus recovery efforts and disaster plans, support the growth of the Mohawk Valley’s critical tourism sector, and implement strategies to grow the agricultural sectors throughout the region,” said Stephen R. Smith, Executive Director of Mohawk Valley Economic Development District, Inc. “MVEDD will promote economic development and work on projects to create a vibrant recovery in the Mohawk Valley.”