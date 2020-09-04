Brindisi Announces Nearly $170,000 in USDA Grant Awards for Rural Upstate Businesses

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi: These Grants Will Create Jobs in Our Communities; We Must Continue to Invest in our Rural Economy

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $169,966 in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) grant awards for rural Upstate businesses. The funds come from USDA’s Rural Business Development program and are designed to help provide equipment, technical assistance and training opportunities in rural New York.

“Right now, we are all focused on building our communities back stronger than ever, and these grants will help us get there,” said Brindisi. “These dollars will help create new jobs and give our rural communities an economic boost. I will keep fighting to bring funds back to Upstate New York.”

Mohawk Valley EDGE was awarded $99,966 to purchase equipment for lease to One Pull Solutions Wire & Cable LLC of Rome, NY. This equipment will allow expansion of their bundled wire production line as well as three additional production lines to reach full commercialization. An estimated 14 jobs will be created as a result of this investment.

The Partnership for Community Development (PCD) was awarded $70,000 to help dairy farmers in Chenango and Madison counties launch a regionally branded, value added dairy initiative based on the Hudson Valley Fresh (HVF) model.

“The financing received from the USDA will enable One Pull Solutions to scale up production of our bundled wire for use on solar farms. The One Pull solar bundled wire provides a 75% reduction in the time it takes to install wire in a utility scale solar project, helping to keep solar project construction on time and within budget,” said Rob Reardon, Managing Director of One Pull Wire.

“USDA Rural Development is happy to partner once again with Mohawk Valley Edge and continue our endeavors to grow the rural Upstate economy,” said USDA NY State Director Richard Mayfield.