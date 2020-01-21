Brindisi Announces More Than $7 Million in Housing Assistance Grants for New York’s 22nd District

From the office of Rep. Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $7 million in federal funds for housing assistance across Upstate and Central New York.

The grant dollars, administered by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will be used to combat homelessness in the region.

“Organizations across our district work hard every day to combat homelessness and make our communities a better place,” Brindisi said. “These important funds will help some of the most vulnerable members of our community, many of whom are Veterans, get back on their feet. I will always fight to deliver resources from Washington back to our community.”

Brindisi supported a $141 million increase in homeless assistance grants in the fiscal year 2020 government funding bill.

The HUD funds will be dispersed to more than a dozen organizations across New York. The list of organizations receiving funds which serve residents of NY-22 is below: