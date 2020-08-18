Brindisi Announces More Than $280,000 in FEMA Grants for Local Fire Departments

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $290,205.43 in grant funding for fire departments across New York’s 22nd District. In addition, Brindisi secured more than $1.1 million for local fire departments earlier this week.

The grant money, awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, will help local fire departments prioritize operations and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this public health crisis, our firefighters have shown up to work every day to help keep our communities safe, and we are grateful for the essential work they do,” said Brindisi. “These grants will ensure firefighters across our district can keep themselves safe during this pandemic and continue their service to Upstate New York for years to come.”

A breakdown of the grant awards is below.