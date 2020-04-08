Brindisi Announces More Than $17 Million for Local Transit Authorities from Coronavirus Relief Bill

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced millions in federal dollars for Upstate New York transit authorities. As part of the bipartisan coronavirus relief bill, the CARES Act, Brindisi announced critical funding for regional transportation hubs.

“Public transportation is essential to keeping our local economies moving,” Brindisi said. “I fought for these dollars and am making sure our communities have the resources they need to get through this pandemic. These funds will help protect our infrastructure and make sure workers and families have access to public transportation when we come out of this pandemic.”

Brindisi announced Broome County transit will receive nearly $11 million and the Central New York Transportation Authority, serving Oneida County, will receive nearly $7 million in federal transit dollars. The portion of the CARES Act, administered by the Department of Transportation, appropriates $25 billion for public transit operators to ensure that transportation access to jobs, medical treatment, food, and other essential services remains available during the pandemic. The funds can be used for operating and capital expenses to help sustain transit jobs and preserve access to vital transportation networks.

“I want to thank Congressman Brindisi for fighting for these dollars,” said Broome County Commissioner of Public Transportation Greg Kilmer. “In response to the pandemic, Broome County Transit eliminated fares and increased our efforts and expense to battle the spread of the deadly virus while allowing for essential travel. This crisis illustrates the need to maintain the critical infrastructure that functions as the backbone of our society. Congressman Brindisi recognizes that public transportation allows hospital workers, nursing home aides, food services workers and many other essential personnel to work. This funding will allow us to serve the public now during these difficult times and ensure that we will be there to serve as our economy recovers. These funds will be used to cover all operating costs and to maintain our fleet and facilities. More importantly, now we will be able to weather the storm and be there for the public in the years to come. During this crisis, it is all hands-on-deck and Congressman Brindisi is there for us fighting for Broome County in Congress.”

Earlier this month, Brindisi announced millions in Emergency Solutions grants for the area. Additionally, Brindisi and Senator Charles E. Schumer announced millions in Community Development Block Grants as part of the legislation.

Brindisi advocated for rural communities and Upstate in the CARES Act. The legislation was signed into law by President Trump last month.