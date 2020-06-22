Brindisi Announces More Than $1 Million Grant For Opportunities For Chenango

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced a more than $1 million grant for Opportunities for Chenango. These funds, administered through the Department of Health and Human Services, are used for the early childhood education program Head Start. Brindisi, a former school board member, is a strong advocate for federal funding of rural schools and communities.

“Making sure students across our rural communities have the resources they need to succeed in school is so important to the fabric of our communities and our future,” Brindisi said. “Head Start does a great job giving these young people a leg-up and making sure everyone has the resources and know-how they need to succeed in and outside of the classroom.”

Opportunities for Chenango, the Chenango Community Action Agency, were awarded the funds. The Head Start program provides comprehensive early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to low-income children and their families. The program’s services and resources are designed to foster stable family relationships, enhance children’s physical and emotional well-being, and establish an environment to develop strong school-readiness skills. Local officials praised Brindisi’s advocacy.

“We will be using the award to operate a comprehensive program to meet the needs of children and families through the management of high-quality early childhood education services,” said local Head Start Director, Brett Dean. “We are grateful to have received this award to continue providing these necessary programs and services to the children and families in our community. ”