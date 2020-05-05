Brindisi Announces More Than $1 Million for New York 22 Housing Authorities Through Bipartisan CARES Act

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced more than $1 million in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grants for housing authorities in New York’s 22nd congressional district. The funds were made available through the Brindisi-backed, bipartisan, CARES Act. Brindisi worked with Democrats and Republicans to secure these funds for at-risk communities.

“This pandemic is hitting every corner of our state, but it is hitting our most vulnerable communities especially hard,” Brindisi said. “These crucial funds will help housing authorities across our district fight back against the coronavirus. As your representative, I will not stop fighting to deliver relief to our region during this pandemic. Whether it is housing assistance, small business loans, relief for rural hospitals, or delivering critical protective gear, it is more important than ever that we realize we are all in this fight together.”

Throughout the pandemic, Brindisi has secured millions for New York’s 22nd district including funds for colleges, hospitals, and more. Brindisi, a staunch advocate for housing in urban and rural populations, secured six-figure grants for Binghamton and Utica in addition to thousands of dollars for smaller housing authorities in the district. A full breakdown of the funding is below:

Utica Housing Authority: $533,185

Rome Housing Authority: $24,733

Herkimer Housing Authority: $51,323

Binghamton Housing Authority: $338,859

Cortland Housing Authority: $87.660

Norwich Housing Authority: $27,379

Earlier this week, Brindisi launched a bipartisan coalition calling for aid to state and local governments.

The HUD grant dollars come from the Public Housing Operating Fund. According to HUD, these funds can be used to:

Prepare for a Coronavirus Outbreak

Creation or update of infectious disease outbreak plan;

Sourcing and purchasing personal protective equipment for PHA staff;

Coordination with providers of services needed to support residents as a result of coronavirus, including cost of delivery of goods, supplies, and equipment;

Coordination with local health service providers for activities, including: the development or provision of guidance to staff or residents, travel for testing, or other reasons related to coronavirus;

Childcare costs for residents so that they can continue to work, and childcare costs for staff performing essential functions (as defined at the state/local), to the extent they would not have incurred otherwise; and

Other reasonable expenses related to preparing for the coronavirus.

Prevent a Coronavirus Outbreak

Costs related to maintaining adequate social distancing, including modifying or limiting access to communal spaces, increasing service hours to prevent crowding in waiting areas, or any other costs incurred to ensure adequate distance among staff and residents;

Costs of delivering supplies so that staff or residents can shelter in place, thereby reducing exposure to the greatest number of people;

Direct costs related to limiting the spread of the coronavirus, including travel costs for testing, or other preventive health measures related to coronavirus;

Expenses of isolating people suspected of being exposed or those at high-risk of serious complications if infected (e.g., elderly residents, and residents with underlying conditions);

Costs of protecting residents (particularly high-risk residents) from exposure from interaction with PHA staff and vice versa; and

Payment of salaries of PHA staff unable to work because of the coronavirus public health restrictions (e.g., office management staff who cannot go into the office and cannot perform work remotely, or payment of full salaries of PHA staff forced to work part-time because of lack of child care).

Respond to a Coronavirus Outbreak