Brindisi Announces More Than $1.1 Million in FEMA Grants for Local Fire Departments

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Brindisi: These Funds Help Our Firefighters Keep Our Communities Safe

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced an additional $1,197,658.96 in grant funding for fire departments across New York’s 22nd District.

The grant money, awarded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program, will help local fire departments prioritize operations and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Morrisville Fire District will use the grant money to purchase a new vehicle. In addition to AFG funding, the Village of West Winfield Fire Department received funding for PPE through the bipartisan CARES Act.

“Our brave firefighters continued to serve and protect our communities throughout this pandemic, and we owe them a debt of gratitude for their service,” Brindisi said. “These grants will help firefighters across our district protect themselves and strengthen their departments so they can continue their essential work. I will keep fighting for additional funding and COVID-19 relief for our communities.”

A breakdown of the grant awards is below.

City of Cortland Fire Department: $32,380.95

City of Little Falls Fire Department: $114, 285.71

Deansboro Fire District: $80,942.86

Lake Delta Volunteer Fire Department: $94,761.90

Morrisville Fire District: $642,857.14

Preble Volunteer Fire Department: $82,666.67

Village of Sherburne Fire Department: $91,650.48

Village of West Winfield Fire Department: $10,494.20

Virgil Fire District: $47,619.05

Brindisi secured more than $71,000 in AFG grants in July.