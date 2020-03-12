Brindisi Announces Military Academy Appointments for Local Students

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced military academy appointments for three area students today. Brindisi, a member of both the House Armed Services Committee and the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, convened a committee of area Veterans and leaders to select applicants for Congressional nominations to the service academies. Brindisi serves on the United States Military Academy board of visitors.

Based on Brindisi’s nominations, the Academies selected three students to potentially enroll in the prestigious service academies.

“These students are excellent leaders in their communities,” Brindisi said. “They have demonstrated academic excellence and a dedication to their community and country that will serve them well in our military. I wish all of these students the best and have no doubt they will serve our state and country proudly.”

Additional information on the students is below:

Cayley Sundet from West Monroe appointed to the Air Force Academy. Cayley attends Paul V. Moore High School and ran track and cross country. Additionally, she served on the Math Team and volunteered for organizations around the community.

Olivia Marshall from Binghamton appointed to the Air Force Academy and the Naval Academy. Olivia attends Binghamton High School and participated in the Civil Air Patrol, Mock Trial, National Honor Society, Student Council Math Honor Society, and was the swim team captain.

Austin Bullock from Sauquoit appointed to the Military Academy. Austin attended Sauquoit Valley High School and currently attends Hamilton College. Austin participated in football, wrestling, track and field, and baseball. Additionally, Austin is a member of the Clayville Volunteer Fire Department.

