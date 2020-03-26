Brindisi Announces Grants for Area Medical Facilities As Part of Coronavirus Response

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Secures Six Figures to Help Area Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

Brindisi: These Dollars Will Go A Long Way To Help Fight Back Against Coronavirus & More Are On The Way

Congressman Anthony Brindisi announced grants totaling six figures for medical facilities across New York’s 22nd district. Brindisi secured these grants through his support of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

“These dollars will go a long way to help fight back against the coronavirus,” Brindisi said. “We are all-hands-on-deck to fight this pandemic and I will do everything I can to make sure Upstate New York has the resources we need to contain the spread. I am continuing to work with members of both parties to secure even more federal dollars for our local hospitals, workers, small businesses, and families.”

These grant dollars will be used by these facilities to combat the coronavirus. The grants come from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS will extend supplemental funding for health centers in New York’s 22nd district. The grant recipients are:

Northern Oswego County Health Services: $66,304

Family Health Network of Central New York: $60,536

Upstate Family Health Center Inc: $57,302

Brindisi continues to fight for federal dollars for communities and medical facilities across New York’s 22nd district. This week, Brindisi called on Washington to act in a bipartisan manner to pass economic relief legislation to fight back against the coronavirus. Earlier this month, Brindisi supported the Families First Coronavirus Response Act which secured emergency paid leave, small business assistance, and free coronavirus testing for all.

Citizens with questions about grants, unemployment, small business loans, and more are encouraged to visit Brindisi.house.gov/coronavirus or call Brindisi’s office at 315-732-0713 and leave a message. Brindisi will host a tele-town hall with health care experts tomorrow at 3:30 to address concerns and answer questions about the coronavirus. Interested constituents can RSVP here.