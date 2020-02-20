Brindisi Announces Federal Aviation Grant for Chenango County Airport

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) announced a federal aviation grant for Chenango County. The money will be used to improve safety and assess the runway at Lt. Warren Eaton airport in Norwich.

“These dollars are a win for Chenango County,” Brindisi said. “This support helps grow our economy and make air travel safer. The Lt Warren Eaton Airport is critical to our region and I will always fight to improve our infrastructure.”

The grant, administered by the Federal Aviation Administration, totals $63,000. Lt Warren Eaton Airport is a general aviation airport, designated as local, as defined in the FAA’s National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems report.

Brindisi’s work on this issue drew praise from local officials.

“The Airport Pavement Management Study will allow us to inventory and analyze the pavement conditions at the airport and develop an Airport Pavement Management Program,” said Chenango County Director of Planning Shane Butler. “We want to ensure the surfaces are maintained and in good shape so pilots may land safely. This study will also provide the justification needed when applying for funding sources to fix any identified issues. Lt. Warren E. Eaton Airport is an economic asset to Chenango County and we need to make sure it is attractive to all of the businesses who currently use it and for those businesses we are looking to attract.”

