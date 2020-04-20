Brindisi Announces 2020 Congressional Art Competition

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Invites Area High Schoolers to Enter National Competition

Brindisi: We’re Excited To Showcase The Talent Of Our Upstate Communities

Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) today announced details of his 2020 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition. All high school students who live in New York’s 22nd Congressional District are eligible to submit an entry.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual event hosted by the House of Representatives, allowing high school students from across the country to showcase their artistic talents. The winning piece from each Congressional District are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a full year. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, submissions will be collected digitally at brindisiartisticdisovery@gmail.com.

“I’m excited to invite Upstate New York high school students to participate in the Congressional Art Competition,” said Brindisi. “Upstate New York is home to incredible artistic talent, and it makes me proud to see a piece of home hanging in the halls of the United States Capitol. I can’t wait to see this year’s winning piece.”

Guidelines for submissions are below:

Artwork may be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall by four inches thick, must be two dimensional, be original in concept, design, and execution, must not weigh more than 15 pounds, and may not violate any U.S. copyright laws. If you are a student or a teacher, and would like to learn more about the rules about what kind of artwork is accepted, click here .

. Accepted artwork includes: Paintings (including oil, acrylics and watercolor) Drawings (including pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers) Collage (must be two dimensional) Prints (including lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints) Mixed media Computer generated art Photography

Artwork must be submitted with a completed copy of the competition release form to brindisiartisticdiscovery@gmail.com by Wednesday, May 6 . Students must email a picture or scanned copy of their artwork along with the release form by the above deadline.

.

Additional information regarding the Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition can be found here. The student release form can be found here.