Brindisi Announces $2.6 Million Solar Technology Grant for Binghamton University

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced $2.6 million solar technology project grant for Binghamton University. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Energy and will be used to bolster BU’s Asynchronous Distributed and Adaptive Parameter Tuning (ADAPT) for Hybrid PV Plants project. The funding includes an awardee cost share of $1,190,000.

“Research institutions across our district work tirelessly every day to discover and advance new technologies, create local manufacturing opportunities, and strengthen our regional economy. This grant award will help Binghamton University continue that important work,” said Brindisi. “I will keep fighting for federal investments in the Southern Tier and will work with all levels of government to continue to rebuild our economy.”

The federal funding will be used to build a solar plant control framework that will enable multiple solar plants to work together. The ADAPT for Hybrid PV Plants project aims to improve the affordability, reliability, and stability of New York’s solar energy grid.

“My research aims to understand the dynamic behavior of power systems and complex networks,” says Ziang “John” Zhang, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering at Binghamton University. “Using the New York power grid as an example, this grant will enable our team to demonstrate how to improve the operation and the stability of future grids.”

Brindisi helped secure a coronavirus research grant for BU in July and continues his role as an ardent supporter of domestic manufacturing and clean energy technology.